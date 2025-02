NFL: Bills quarterback Josh Allen named MVP for the first time

Respect for Jackson

Buffalo was eliminated in the play-offs against Kansas City, the Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles in the final on Monday night (00:30 CET). Allen received a total of 383 points in the poll of 50 journalists and was ranked first 27 times. Jackson collected 362 points and finished in first place 23 times. "Lamar is also very deserving of this award. I have nothing but love and respect for him and his game," Allen said at the Saenger Theatre, where the ceremony was emceed by rapper Snoop Dogg.