Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Immortal"

World Cup party! How Venier celebrated her gold triumph

Nachrichten
07.02.2025 07:45

Saalbach-Hinterglemm experienced Austria's first victory party yesterday. Skiing Austria was upside down, celebrating the dream start thanks to Stephanie Venier's gold triumph.

0 Kommentare

The golden Stephanie Venier was passed from one appointment to the next, interview after interview was on the agenda. The most frequently asked question "Have you realized it yet?" was answered with a smile by Stephie that evening in the "Home of Snow": "It will take a few more months. When the time comes, I'll let you know."

There was an enthusiastic reception for Stephanie Venier at the "Home of Snow". (Bild: Pail Sepp/Kronen Zeitung)
There was an enthusiastic reception for Stephanie Venier at the "Home of Snow".
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Kronen Zeitung)

Despite a sleepless night before the race, the world champion naturally treated herself to a glass or two. But with moderation and purpose, as Venier wants to go one better in the downhill on Saturday. As a gift, the golf lover received a brand new putter from Salzburger Land and an invitation to the DP World Tour tournament in Salzburg from May 29th. For Stephie and boyfriend Christian Walder.

Nici Schmidhofer became Super-G World Champion in 2017, yesterday she congratulated Stephanie Venier on this title. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Nici Schmidhofer became Super-G World Champion in 2017, yesterday she congratulated Stephanie Venier on this title.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Nici Schmidhofer was one of the first to offer her congratulations. Until yesterday, she was Austria's last Super-G World Champion (2017, St. Moritz). And it was a matter close to Nici's heart to congratulate her successor. "When I celebrated my gold medal in 2017, I didn't expect to see any of my teammates late at night. Suddenly Stephie was standing there and said: 'Oida, you only become world champion once, we're celebrating now! Now the circle is complete." And Schmidhofer said in view of the almost boundless enthusiasm surrounding Venier: "I'm almost a little envious of you. A World Cup victory there and then makes you immortal, you're mentioned in the same breath as Ulli Maier & Co."

The "Krone" team is reporting on the home World Cup around the clock and on all print, online and social media channels. (Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)
The "Krone" team is reporting on the home World Cup around the clock and on all print, online and social media channels.
(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)

Knauß raves
In the midst of the celebrations, Hans Knauß also clenched his fist enthusiastically. "I always said before the World Cup that we are the dangerous underdogs and that this is actually the best starting position. And just like Stephie, you attack as a hunter. That was so noble, so aggressive, so to the point."

Tristkogel boss Elfi Gensbichler with "Krone" publisher Christoph Dichand (right) and managing director Gerhard Valeskini. (Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
Tristkogel boss Elfi Gensbichler with "Krone" publisher Christoph Dichand (right) and managing director Gerhard Valeskini.
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)

Austria's long-time ski boss Peter Schröcksnadel had predicted at least one gold medal for Austria in the "Krone" interview. "And now there will be at least a second one," announced Schröcksi.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Alexander Hofstetter
Alexander Hofstetter
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf