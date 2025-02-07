"Immortal"
World Cup party! How Venier celebrated her gold triumph
Saalbach-Hinterglemm experienced Austria's first victory party yesterday. Skiing Austria was upside down, celebrating the dream start thanks to Stephanie Venier's gold triumph.
The golden Stephanie Venier was passed from one appointment to the next, interview after interview was on the agenda. The most frequently asked question "Have you realized it yet?" was answered with a smile by Stephie that evening in the "Home of Snow": "It will take a few more months. When the time comes, I'll let you know."
Despite a sleepless night before the race, the world champion naturally treated herself to a glass or two. But with moderation and purpose, as Venier wants to go one better in the downhill on Saturday. As a gift, the golf lover received a brand new putter from Salzburger Land and an invitation to the DP World Tour tournament in Salzburg from May 29th. For Stephie and boyfriend Christian Walder.
Nici Schmidhofer was one of the first to offer her congratulations. Until yesterday, she was Austria's last Super-G World Champion (2017, St. Moritz). And it was a matter close to Nici's heart to congratulate her successor. "When I celebrated my gold medal in 2017, I didn't expect to see any of my teammates late at night. Suddenly Stephie was standing there and said: 'Oida, you only become world champion once, we're celebrating now! Now the circle is complete." And Schmidhofer said in view of the almost boundless enthusiasm surrounding Venier: "I'm almost a little envious of you. A World Cup victory there and then makes you immortal, you're mentioned in the same breath as Ulli Maier & Co."
Knauß raves
In the midst of the celebrations, Hans Knauß also clenched his fist enthusiastically. "I always said before the World Cup that we are the dangerous underdogs and that this is actually the best starting position. And just like Stephie, you attack as a hunter. That was so noble, so aggressive, so to the point."
Austria's long-time ski boss Peter Schröcksnadel had predicted at least one gold medal for Austria in the "Krone" interview. "And now there will be at least a second one," announced Schröcksi.
