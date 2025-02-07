World Cup party! How Venier celebrated her gold triumph

Nici Schmidhofer was one of the first to offer her congratulations. Until yesterday, she was Austria's last Super-G World Champion (2017, St. Moritz). And it was a matter close to Nici's heart to congratulate her successor. "When I celebrated my gold medal in 2017, I didn't expect to see any of my teammates late at night. Suddenly Stephie was standing there and said: 'Oida, you only become world champion once, we're celebrating now! Now the circle is complete." And Schmidhofer said in view of the almost boundless enthusiasm surrounding Venier: "I'm almost a little envious of you. A World Cup victory there and then makes you immortal, you're mentioned in the same breath as Ulli Maier & Co."