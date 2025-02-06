Vorteilswelt
President reorganizes

40,000 quit: Court puts the brakes on Trump’s civil service plan

Nachrichten
06.02.2025 21:45

US President Donald Trump wants to put pressure on civil servants to resign - but a federal judge has stopped the deadline for the time being! Those affected were supposed to decide by Thursday, but now there is a new hearing on Monday. The legal resistance could cause Trump's plan to falter.

0 Kommentare

Last week, almost all employees of ministries and authorities received an email. It describes that a different course will apply in the government in future, according to which loyalty, more performance and strict office work are required, among other things. Anyone who did not want to follow this path could resign and continue to be paid in full until the end of September - regardless of their actual workload - and then leave.

Anyone wishing to accept the offer must resign by this Thursday, it said.

Trump team: will find "highly competent" replacement
Trump's spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said that 40,000 employees had accepted the offer so far. She expects the number to increase. In total, a good two million employees are eligible for the program.

"We encourage federal employees in this city to take up the very generous offer," Leavitt said. "We will find highly competent people to fill these positions."

Plan: employees to be fired more easily
After taking office, Trump immediately began to overhaul the state apparatus. At the heart of this is a decree according to which large numbers of federal employees are to be classified as "political" employees in future - and can therefore be fired more easily.

Trump's team is probably counting on the fact that employees are more likely to agree to resign of their own accord under the threat of losing their jobs.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

