WKÖ general calls for own “SOKO bureaucracy reduction”

As part of the government negotiations, the Chamber of Commerce is now presenting a comprehensive plan for reducing bureaucracy in the "Krone" newspaper. It includes concrete measures to relieve the burden on long-suffering entrepreneurs in the country. Above all, the Chamber is now declaring war on paperwork. "Bureaucracy is the billion-dollar grave of the economy, it destroys jobs and prosperity. Our companies need air to breathe," explains the new Secretary General of the Chamber of Commerce, Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer.