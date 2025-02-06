Earthquakes continue
Now also a state of emergency in the tourist paradise of Santorini
The Greek Ministry of Civil Protection has declared a state of emergency for the island of Santorini and the seismic situation remains tense. The underwater volcano Columbo, whose possible reaction to the series of earthquakes is still unclear, poses a particular challenge. The tsunami risk is classified as serious and beaches and harbors should be avoided.
With the declaration of a state of emergency, the authorities can, among other things, call on the owners of heavy equipment and other people to work unbureaucratically for evacuation measures and other work over the next 30 days.
Major earthquake still cannot be ruled out
The island municipality published the relevant document from the ministry on the Internet. Meanwhile, the Greek Earthquake Protection Authority once again announced that an earthquake of magnitude 6 or more could still not be ruled out. Damage is to be feared above this magnitude.
Situation remains tense, but no damage so far
The situation on the Cyclades islands, which have been hit by countless earthquakes, remains tense. During the night, several earth tremors were recorded, the strongest one north-east of Santorini at 5.2. According to the Geodynamic Institute of Athens, it was the strongest earthquake since the phenomenon began several weeks ago.
This quake was even felt on all the islands of the Cyclades group, on Crete and in the higher floors of buildings in Athens around 230 kilometers northwest of Santorini. However, no damage was reported, according to the authorities.
Big question: What is underwater volcano "Columbo" doing?
Most seismologists still believe that a larger quake is imminent, the intensity of which could reach magnitude 6. Only then can it be said that most of the seismic energy in the region has been discharged. Other experts believe that the so-called "earthquake swarm" will continue for a long time and then slowly subside.
It remains unclear to what extent this series of earthquakes could affect the two volcanoes in the region. In addition to the spectacular volcanic crater of Santorini, a similarly large volcano lies beneath the surface of the sea in the north-east of Santorini. The volcano known as "Columbo" caused severe damage in the eastern Mediterranean after an eruption in 1650.
Fear and flight: thousands leave the island
Meanwhile, the stress of the people on Santorini is increasing. No wonder if the earth has been shaking continuously for weeks, say seismologists. According to information from Greek radio, it is estimated that around two thirds of the island's inhabitants have left the island.
These are mainly families with children and workers who repair hotels and guesthouses during the winter and prepare them for the tourist season, according to Greek media reports. The number of tourists staying on the islands of Santorini, Ios, Anafi and Amorgos initially remained unclear. In winter, these islands are visited by people who either travel on their own or own a vacation home there.
Authorities remain vigilant and warn of tsunami risk
The authorities are not giving the all-clear. People are repeatedly being told what to do in the event of the feared stronger earthquake and possible subsequent tsunami. First and foremost, people should avoid going to the beaches or harbors at all costs.
Schools in the region remain closed. Strong units of the civil service, fire department, civil protection and additional doctors, nurses and caregivers have already arrived on Santorini, reported the Greek radio station ERTnews.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.