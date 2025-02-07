Line "currently running at full capacity"

He explains that "due to the temporary over-utilization of one product, we have planned to carry out some of this production in Spain. This will enable us to fulfill our supply mandate". Specifically, this involves a product on a certain line "which is currently working at full capacity". However, the overutilization cannot be expressed in figures, says the shareholder, who concludes that "we are happy to have this kind of 'problem'".