Nachrichten
07.02.2025 19:00

Good news for the Tyrol as a business location! Due to full order books, a product from Gebro in Fieberbrunn is also being produced temporarily in Spain. The group is active in more than 30 countries.

0 Kommentare

Worrying rumors that were reported in the "Tiroler Krone" have now turned into extremely positive news for the Tyrol as a business location. It had been rumored that the pharmaceutical company Gebro, headquartered in Fieberbrunn, was to relocate part of its production abroad for cost reasons. Alarm bells are ringing in economically gloomy times - above all because of possible job losses.

However, when asked by the "Krone", shareholder Pascal Broschek gives the all-clear.

Zitat Icon

We are very happy to have this kind of "problem".

Gesellschafter Pascal Broschek

Line "currently running at full capacity"
 He explains that "due to the temporary over-utilization of one product, we have planned to carry out some of this production in Spain. This will enable us to fulfill our supply mandate". Specifically, this involves a product on a certain line "which is currently working at full capacity". However, the overutilization cannot be expressed in figures, says the shareholder, who concludes that "we are happy to have this kind of 'problem'".

The Gebro Group has subsidiaries in Germany, Spain and Switzerland and is represented worldwide with products and licenses in more than 30 countries. The company is backed by a founding family now in its third generation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Manuel Schwaiger
Manuel Schwaiger
Folgen Sie uns auf