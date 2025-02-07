Order books full
Automatically saved draft
Good news for the Tyrol as a business location! Due to full order books, a product from Gebro in Fieberbrunn is also being produced temporarily in Spain. The group is active in more than 30 countries.
Worrying rumors that were reported in the "Tiroler Krone" have now turned into extremely positive news for the Tyrol as a business location. It had been rumored that the pharmaceutical company Gebro, headquartered in Fieberbrunn, was to relocate part of its production abroad for cost reasons. Alarm bells are ringing in economically gloomy times - above all because of possible job losses.
However, when asked by the "Krone", shareholder Pascal Broschek gives the all-clear.
We are very happy to have this kind of "problem".
Gesellschafter Pascal Broschek
Line "currently running at full capacity"
He explains that "due to the temporary over-utilization of one product, we have planned to carry out some of this production in Spain. This will enable us to fulfill our supply mandate". Specifically, this involves a product on a certain line "which is currently working at full capacity". However, the overutilization cannot be expressed in figures, says the shareholder, who concludes that "we are happy to have this kind of 'problem'".
The Gebro Group has subsidiaries in Germany, Spain and Switzerland and is represented worldwide with products and licenses in more than 30 countries. The company is backed by a founding family now in its third generation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.