Ladies’ downhill training from 9.30 am LIVE

Ager had not followed the super-G after the World Championship disappointment and had gone skiing on the Arlberg instead. "I had to get away from it," said the 29-year-old. "The week after I was told it wasn't going to happen was really hard. It was really difficult for me to get my head around it and motivate myself for training." Now an unexpected appearance at the major event beckons after all. "It's a privilege to be able to compete for Austria at a World Championships." Ager came fourth in the special downhill in Saalbach last year.