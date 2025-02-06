Maps service turns 20
Schönbrunn Palace triumphs in the Google ranking
Google Maps went online for the first time 20 years ago. The most frequently rated place in this country on the digital map service is Schönbrunn Palace with more than 158,000 reviews. Schönbrunn Palace Park is also in first place in the parks category.
In first place among the most and best-rated sights in Austria is the Hofburg Palace with 51,000 reviews, Google announced on Thursday.
It was followed by the Hundertwasserhaus in Vienna and the Golden Roof in Innsbruck. According to the analysis, Heldenplatz in Vienna and the so-called Highline179, a pedestrian suspension bridge in the form of a rope bridge over the B179 Fernpass road south of Reutte in Tyrol, were also among the top sights. The main square in Graz was followed by the Krimml Waterfalls in Salzburg, the Zotter chocolate factory in Styria and Mozartplatz in Salzburg.
Tourist magnets are far ahead
Tourist magnets are also far ahead in the gastronomy category: in the coffee house category, Café Central, which is particularly popular with tourists, leads ahead of Café Landtmann and Café Sacher. The restaurant Figlmüller on Bäckerstraße in Vienna's city centre, which specializes in schnitzel, received the most and best reviews in the restaurant category with around 25,000 ratings.
In the palaces and castles category, Schloss Schönbrunn in Vienna, Schloss Mirabell and Hellbrunn are followed by Burg Hohenwerfen, all of which are located in Salzburg. They are followed by Hof Palace in Lower Austria, Ambras Palace in Innsbruck and Esterházy Palace in Eisenstadt. The list is rounded off by Eggenberg Castle in Graz, followed by Kreuzenstein Castle in Lower Austria and Ort Castle in Gmunden.
Popular museums in Vienna, Salzburg and Tyrol
The number one museum on the list is the Austrian Belvedere Gallery with more than 74,000 reviews, ahead of the Natural History Museum and the Swarovski Crystal Worlds in Wattens. The Albertina and the Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna complete the ranking ahead of Mozart's Birthplace and the Red Bull Hangar-7 in Salzburg. They are followed by the Technical Museum and the Sisi Museum in Vienna before the House of Nature in Salzburg.
According to Google, the map service Google Maps is used by over two billion people every month. Last year, one trillion kilometers of directions were provided on Google Maps. The service has been available in Austria since 2007.
