Fewer convictions

The only downward trend is in the number of final convictions. However, the professional challenges for the probation service are increasing significantly. "On the one hand, the increasing number of people assigned to probation shows the social need for resocialization work; on the other hand, this development confirms the confidence of the public prosecutor's office and the courts in the quality of our employees' work," explains Alexander Grohs, head of the Neustart association.