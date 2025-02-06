After a decline in real sales in the first half of the year, the retail sector was able to pick up speed towards the end of the year in particular. "In the 4th quarter, retail sales rose by 3.2% in nominal terms compared to the last quarter of 2023, with inflation-adjusted growth of 2.5%. The balance for 2024 as a whole is therefore also slightly positive," said Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas, according to a press release on Thursday. In the fourth quarter alone, the food retail sector recorded an increase in turnover of 5.5 (real: 3.4) percent compared to the same period last year, while the non-food retail sector achieved growth of 3.1 (real: 2.7) percent.