Despite the economic crisis
Retail sales in Austria (excluding car sales) increased in the previous year, despite the difficult economic conditions.
Nominally, sales increased by 2.1 percent; adjusted for inflation (real), the increase was 0.5 percent, according to Statistics Austria. Sales in the food trade (including beverages and tobacco products) rose significantly by 4.3 percent (real: 1.7 percent), while non-food sales increased by a smaller 1.4 percent (real: 0.2 percent).
After a decline in real sales in the first half of the year, the retail sector was able to pick up speed towards the end of the year in particular. "In the 4th quarter, retail sales rose by 3.2% in nominal terms compared to the last quarter of 2023, with inflation-adjusted growth of 2.5%. The balance for 2024 as a whole is therefore also slightly positive," said Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas, according to a press release on Thursday. In the fourth quarter alone, the food retail sector recorded an increase in turnover of 5.5 (real: 3.4) percent compared to the same period last year, while the non-food retail sector achieved growth of 3.1 (real: 2.7) percent.
Final data for November, retail sales up 4.1 percent
Final data is available for November. In the month, retail sales rose by 4.1 (real: 3.3) percent. In contrast, other retail sectors fared less well. Wholesale recorded a drop in turnover of 4.2 percent compared to the same month last year, while the motor vehicle trade and repair sector saw a decline of 2.4 percent. Turnover for the entire retail sector fell by 1.3% in November (in real terms: 3.1%).
Service companies, on the other hand, recorded a nominal increase in turnover of 1.6% in November. According to the statistics, the highest increases in turnover were achieved by the accommodation and food service sector with 7.9 percent and the transport sector with an increase of 4.3 percent.
