Crisis in the construction sector also affects Schlotterer

The company's expansion plans also remain in place. Schlotterer wants to build a third plant at the company site in Adnet. The trade license and building authority approval have been granted, but an expert opinion is still required for the positive nature conservation decision. Construction of Plant III is scheduled to begin in 2026, with commissioning planned for 2030. "We are assuming with certainty that the demand for sun shading will increase again. The population is growing in Austria and Germany, and there is a shortage of 600,000 homes in Germany alone," explained Gubisch. "In order to achieve the EU's climate targets, the building stock will also have to be thermally refurbished. This will increase the need for sun shading."