Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Heavy losses

Crisis in the construction sector also affects Schlotterer

Nachrichten
06.02.2025 11:33

In the previous year, the Salzburg-based company saw a renewed decline in turnover. A recovery is not expected until 2026. Plans for a third plant are still underway.

0 Kommentare

Turnover at sun shading manufacturer Schlotterer, based in Adnet (Tennengau), fell for the second year in a row in the 2024 financial year. Revenue fell from EUR 112 million to EUR 105 million - a drop of around seven percent. This was due to the crisis in the residential construction sector, the company announced on Thursday. The management is not expecting any great leaps forward in the current year either. Growth is not expected again until 2026.

"New residential construction has been in sharp decline since 2022. The decline in volumes has only been partially offset by the growth in refurbishment volumes," explained Managing Director Peter Gubisch during a press conference. Although the number of new building permits is set to rise again by 15 percent in 2025, this will only have an impact in 2026 and 2027. "No growth is therefore planned for this year. We don't expect sales to increase again until next year. 2025 will probably be our most difficult year in 20 years."

The company's expansion plans remain unchanged
As the company emphasized, despite a 20% drop in sales compared to the record year 2022, no redundancies have been announced so far. On average, 596 people were employed at Schlotterer in the previous year; this year, 35 employees are to be added in production and a number of apprentices are to be taken on again. And: employees will also receive a bonus equivalent to an average monthly salary for 2024.

The company's expansion plans also remain in place. Schlotterer wants to build a third plant at the company site in Adnet. The trade license and building authority approval have been granted, but an expert opinion is still required for the positive nature conservation decision. Construction of Plant III is scheduled to begin in 2026, with commissioning planned for 2030. "We are assuming with certainty that the demand for sun shading will increase again. The population is growing in Austria and Germany, and there is a shortage of 600,000 homes in Germany alone," explained Gubisch. "In order to achieve the EU's climate targets, the building stock will also have to be thermally refurbished. This will increase the need for sun shading."

Schlotterer is part of the Upper Austrian IFN Holding, which also includes window manufacturer Internorm and door producer Topic. The company produces roller shutters, external venetian blinds and textile sun, insect and pollen protection. Exports account for over 30 percent of turnover.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf