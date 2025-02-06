Vorteilswelt
Recession

Number of job vacancies declining significantly

06.02.2025 10:59

The recession is causing the unemployment rate in Austria to rise and the number of job vacancies to shrink. According to Statistics Austria, companies reported an annual average of 173,800 vacancies in 2024, 15.8% fewer than a year earlier.

This means the number has fallen for the second year in a row. "Nevertheless, the number of vacancies in 2024 is the third-highest figure ever recorded. The skills and labor shortage remains a bottleneck factor," says Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas.

Most vacancies were in the retail and service sectors. (Bild: stock.adobe.com - okskukuruza )
Most vacancies were in the retail and service sectors.
Trade and the service sector hit hardest
"By far the most workers were sought in the trade and services sector in 2024, with 57.5 percent of all advertised vacancies being reported there," the statisticians calculated in a press release on Thursday. The number of vacancies in the public and social sectors was comparatively stable. In general, it can be seen that the number of vacancies fell continuously over the course of 2024.

Mainly full-time positions advertised
According to Statistics Austria, the majority of vacancies were full-time positions. More than a fifth of these had a salary of 3100 euros or more. "As in 2023, around four out of five vacancies were advertised as full-time positions. There was a noticeable increase in the expected gross salary. While only 15.6 percent of vacancies were paid EUR 3100 or more in the previous year, this figure rose to 21.7 percent in 2024," according to Statistics Austria. 

Which qualifications were sought after
According to employers, the majority of vacancies (41.6%) required a compulsory school leaving certificate, while 29.4% required an apprenticeship qualification. A school-leaving certificate was required for 11.1 percent of vacancies, and a higher qualification for 11.5 percent.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

