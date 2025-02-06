Number of job vacancies declining significantly

Mainly full-time positions advertised

According to Statistics Austria, the majority of vacancies were full-time positions. More than a fifth of these had a salary of 3100 euros or more. "As in 2023, around four out of five vacancies were advertised as full-time positions. There was a noticeable increase in the expected gross salary. While only 15.6 percent of vacancies were paid EUR 3100 or more in the previous year, this figure rose to 21.7 percent in 2024," according to Statistics Austria.