Migration dispute
Scholz: Joint resolutions possible before elections
The dispute over tightening Germany's migration policy continues. While CDU/CSU chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz wants to push this through with the help of the far-right AfD, German SPD Chancellor Olaf Scholz is holding out the prospect of joint resolutions in the near future.
"My hand is outstretched for joint solutions," Scholz told the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper (Thursday edition). He accused the CDU/CSU of having blocked corresponding laws.
Proposals for the implementation of the European Asylum System (CEAS), extended powers for the security authorities and a reform of the Federal Police Act were "ready for decision in the Bundestag", explained Scholz. According to him, they could be passed before the Bundestag elections in the next session week. One thing is clear: "Any agreement must be legally viable and decided from the democratic center.
I rule out any coalition, any toleration, any form of cooperation with the AfD.
Unions-Kanzlerkandidat Friedrich Merz
Scholz questions Merz's trustworthiness
"In the matter at hand", Merz and the CDU/CSU "have broken a consensus that has always prevailed in Germany's post-war democracy: No cooperation with the extreme right." Anyone who commits such a "violent breach of taboo" cannot "expect not to be reproached for it", said the Chancellor. "And of course, many citizens are now asking themselves the question with regard to Mr Merz: Can he still be trusted?"
Regarding the form of the protests, however, Scholz also made it clear that there should be no violence against politicians and election workers during an election campaign. "Even threatening gestures in front of an information stand or against party members putting up posters and distributing leaflets are attacks on democracy that no one can simply dismiss."
Merz sees himself on the right path
Union chancellor candidate Merz wants to stick to his party's course on migration policy despite the protests against the CDU. "I take this seriously," Merz told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Thursday editions) with regard to demonstrations against the CDU/CSU's joint vote with the AfD on tightening migration policy, which ultimately failed due to a lack of majority. "But as the last remaining people's party, we will not allow demonstrators to dissuade us from our course." The vast majority of Germans believe that the CDU's course on this issue is "the right one".
Merz also refuses to be put off by falling poll ratings. "We will remain calm, stick to our issues and continue to fight for every vote," said the CDU leader, referring to the latest Forsa poll on Tuesday, according to which the CDU is still ahead with 28%, but has lost two percentage points. Other polling institutes, on the other hand, see the CDU "stable at 30 percent and above", according to Merz.
CDU/CSU does not want to rely on AfD again
With regard to possible cooperation with the AfD, Merz again assured that this would not happen. "I rule out any coalition, any toleration, any form of cooperation with the AfD," said the CDU politician. This promise applies "in the long term". The Union would not work with a party that wanted to leave NATO, the euro and the EU. There is a "clear decision on this". He stands for this "personally".
Merz believes it is unlikely that the CDU/CSU could once again rely on votes from the AfD in the Bundestag. "The current situation in the Bundestag is solely due to the fact that the government no longer has a majority in parliament," he clarified. "As the CDU/CSU, we have tabled our own motion," he said. However, the question of accidental majorities will no longer arise after the election. "Then there will - hopefully - be a government majority again."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
