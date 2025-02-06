Scholz: Joint resolutions possible before elections

Merz sees himself on the right path

Union chancellor candidate Merz wants to stick to his party's course on migration policy despite the protests against the CDU. "I take this seriously," Merz told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Thursday editions) with regard to demonstrations against the CDU/CSU's joint vote with the AfD on tightening migration policy, which ultimately failed due to a lack of majority. "But as the last remaining people's party, we will not allow demonstrators to dissuade us from our course." The vast majority of Germans believe that the CDU's course on this issue is "the right one".