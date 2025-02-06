Continued payment requested
Linz continues to pay ex-mayor Klaus Luger
The abrupt end to his era is being extended: the former mayor of Linz, Klaus Luger (SPÖ), has applied for the continued payment of his mayoral salary, which he is entitled to by law for six months.
How much or how little a mayor earns in Upper Austria is precisely regulated by law. The current version of the Upper Austrian Municipal Salaries Act stipulates that the mayor of Linz is entitled to 165% of the initial amount. In this case, the amount is the sum that a member of the National Council receives per month. The salary for the highest political representative in Linz is therefore calculated on this basis. This is also referred to as the salary pyramid.
Also 13th and 14th monthly salary
In concrete terms, this means a gross salary of EUR 17,080 per month for the office of Linz's mayor. In addition, office holders also receive two special payments, i.e. a 13th and 14th monthly salary. Following his resignation as mayor as a result of the Brucknerhaus scandal, Klaus Luger (SPÖ) lost this salary - however, there is the option of continued payment of salary, which is also regulated by law. In concrete terms, this means that if the office is lost, the person concerned can apply for this, but does not have to do so, according to the municipal authorities.
75 percent of the original salary is paid
In the case of Klaus Luger, the City of Linz's personnel department has received such a request, confirms the office of his successor Dietmar Prammer (SPÖ), who will be sworn in as the new head of the city today: "Klaus Luger is entitled to 75 percent of his salary from the end of his term of office until March 1, 2025. After that, he will no longer have any entitlements under salary and pension law."
Incidentally: Linz's deputy mayors are entitled to EUR 15,527 gross per month, while city councillors receive EUR 14,492 gross per month.
