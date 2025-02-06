Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Continued payment requested

Linz continues to pay ex-mayor Klaus Luger

Nachrichten
06.02.2025 09:00

The abrupt end to his era is being extended: the former mayor of Linz, Klaus Luger (SPÖ), has applied for the continued payment of his mayoral salary, which he is entitled to by law for six months. 

0 Kommentare

How much or how little a mayor earns in Upper Austria is precisely regulated by law. The current version of the Upper Austrian Municipal Salaries Act stipulates that the mayor of Linz is entitled to 165% of the initial amount. In this case, the amount is the sum that a member of the National Council receives per month. The salary for the highest political representative in Linz is therefore calculated on this basis. This is also referred to as the salary pyramid.

Also 13th and 14th monthly salary
In concrete terms, this means a gross salary of EUR 17,080 per month for the office of Linz's mayor. In addition, office holders also receive two special payments, i.e. a 13th and 14th monthly salary. Following his resignation as mayor as a result of the Brucknerhaus scandal, Klaus Luger (SPÖ) lost this salary - however, there is the option of continued payment of salary, which is also regulated by law. In concrete terms, this means that if the office is lost, the person concerned can apply for this, but does not have to do so, according to the municipal authorities.

75 percent of the original salary is paid
In the case of Klaus Luger, the City of Linz's personnel department has received such a request, confirms the office of his successor Dietmar Prammer (SPÖ), who will be sworn in as the new head of the city today: "Klaus Luger is entitled to 75 percent of his salary from the end of his term of office until March 1, 2025. After that, he will no longer have any entitlements under salary and pension law."

Incidentally: Linz's deputy mayors are entitled to EUR 15,527 gross per month, while city councillors receive EUR 14,492 gross per month. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Robert Loy
Robert Loy
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf