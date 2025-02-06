Linz continues to pay ex-mayor Klaus Luger

Also 13th and 14th monthly salary

In concrete terms, this means a gross salary of EUR 17,080 per month for the office of Linz's mayor. In addition, office holders also receive two special payments, i.e. a 13th and 14th monthly salary. Following his resignation as mayor as a result of the Brucknerhaus scandal, Klaus Luger (SPÖ) lost this salary - however, there is the option of continued payment of salary, which is also regulated by law. In concrete terms, this means that if the office is lost, the person concerned can apply for this, but does not have to do so, according to the municipal authorities.