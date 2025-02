The starting eleven in Altach is being reshuffled

Altach's sporting director Roland Kirchler brought in almost a dozen new players last summer, of whom only one appeared frequently in the starting line-up: Lukas Fridrikas - but only to a limited extent. Under Joachim Standfest, the ex-Lustenau native hardly made any appearances, and it was only when Fabio Ingolitsch took over that the 27-year-old became a fixture. He repaid this with two goals, with eight more to follow in the spring.