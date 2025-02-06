Vorteilswelt
Hiking in Styria

With snowshoes or skis through the Triebental valley

Nachrichten
06.02.2025 11:06

A ski tour to the Triebenkogel or a snowshoe hike to the Braunalm - even when there is little snow, the winter tour presented by Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti is a real treat for nature lovers.

The Triebental valley in the Murtal region is a popular and often snowy destination for anyone who enjoys skiing or snowshoeing. Even if the valley with its peaks is normally used to more snow, there are still some beautiful tours on offer.

A particularly rewarding ski tour leads to the Triebenkogel, while the route up to the Braunalm is an attractive alternative for snowshoeing. Most of the ascent is in the shade, which makes for a fantastic winter landscape.

Conclusion: a winter experience with a magnificent mountain backdrop.

Where better to unwind?
Where better to unwind?
(Bild: Weges )

We start at the former Gasthof Braun (1100 m) and cross the large meadow to the edge of the forest. There we follow the ski tour board with the marked protected areas and pass it on the left. Shortly afterwards we reach a forest road, which we follow gently uphill along the Ardlingbach stream. At around 1300 meters we come to a crossroads with a metal box for measuring residual water.

Elisabeth Zienitzer (left) and Silvia Sarcletti
Elisabeth Zienitzer (left) and Silvia Sarcletti
(Bild: Weges)

Here we turn left at a sharp angle and continue along the forest road for around 200 meters. We then keep to the right and stay on the forest road until we reach the alpine pasture with the Kälberhütte (1442 m).

After crossing the meadow, continue along the access road to the Braunalm (1650 m). Up to this point, the route is also suitable for a snowshoe tour.

Data & facts

  • Ski tour data: 5 km/ 950 m elevation gain/ walking time approx. 3 h (in one stretch).
  • Requirements: technically easy to moderately difficult ski tour; can also be done as an easy snowshoe tour up to the Braunalm.
  • Starting point: parking lot at the former Gasthaus Braun; parking fee 5 euros (parking machine for coins only).
  • Refreshment stops: none; Bergerhube in the valley; several in Hohentauern or Trieben.
  • Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, office@weg-es.at, weg-es.at; Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.

Now we keep slightly to the left and climb up the increasingly steep northern slope through sparse tree and mountain pine cover. We reach the Triebenkogel (2055 m) via the ridge with several elevations.

Finally, we return to the valley along the ascent route.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Elisabeth Zienitzer
Elisabeth Zienitzer
Porträt von Silvia Sarcletti
Silvia Sarcletti
