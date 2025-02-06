Vorteilswelt
Ferlach carnival

“With us is a real Gaude and a real Hetz!”

Nachrichten
06.02.2025 17:00

Faifalan boom boom! On Friday, the Ferlach Carnival Guild invites you to the premiere. Another highlight is the big carnival parade on March 2!

0 Kommentare

We're all really looking forward to the sessions," says Edwin Kanzian, chairman of the "Ferlacher Faifalan", looking forward to the new season. "Our rehearsals are finished, now we just need the audience."

Suburban women on Lake Wörthersee
Gunsmiths and singers, including the band, are already in the starting blocks. The legendary "Vorstadtweiber" are also taking part again this year. "They usually take the Ferlachers to task, but this year they're going to Lake Wörthersee, where they'll be taking a closer look at the celebrities," Kanzian reveals.

"What we don't include in our program, however, is politics. We have a real Gaude, a real Hetz!" After the carnival has been burned, the charitable association donates to needy people in the community. Around 60 people work on, in front of and behind the stage and the club also organizes the catering itself.

After the performance, the party continues in the small hall until the early hours of the morning.
After the performance, the party continues in the small hall until the early hours of the morning.
(Bild: Arbeiter Dieter)
The big carnival parade takes place on March 2. Klagenfurt clubs are also invited to take part.
The big carnival parade takes place on March 2. Klagenfurt clubs are also invited to take part.
(Bild: Arbeiter Dieter)

Big carnival parade on March 2
After the session, everyone meets in the small hall for drinks and to reflect on what they have heard and seen: "That takes a little longer," laughs Kanzian and promises an entertaining evening. "For me, carnival means: light-heartedness, exhilaration and being funny."

The end of the carnival season takes place on March 2 at the carnival parade in Ferlach. "We are co-organizers of the parade alongside the town. Because there isn't one in Klagenfurt or Waidmannsdorf, we invite all Klagenfurt clubs to join us to celebrate carnival together - the groups are already really excited about it!"

The completely sold-out sessions promise non-stop highlights. "Everyone is always standing on the tables at the end, and that will certainly be the case again this year."

