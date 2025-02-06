Victim had a "movie break"
Young woman abused after drinking binge
Two men (22 and 23 years old) received conditional prison sentences for sexual abuse at St. Pölten Regional Court. The sentences are legally binding.
A drinking session between friends has now ended for two young men in the dock at St. Pölten Provincial Court. After a drunken afternoon, the two (22 and 23 years old) have to answer for sexual abuse. They had met up with a friend - the three knew each other from a therapy session in Mauer - at around 2.30 p.m. in the 22-year-old's apartment at the end of September last year.
Defendant pleads not guilty
Plenty of alcohol was consumed, followed by sexual acts. But after 17 bottles of Jägermeister and more than one carton of Underberg, it was not only the older of the two accused who had gaps in his memory. The 23-year-old pleaded not guilty.
The victim herself can't remember anything either. "She had a complete blackout. I then confessed everything to her on the phone," the 22-year-old told the trial and again made a remorseful confession, as he had already done to the police.
Judgments are legally binding
"Everyone experienced the situation differently under the influence of alcohol and drugs," explained one of the defense lawyers. What really happened had to be clarified in court. The fact is that the victim was no longer capable of any action at the time of the crime. The two young men were sentenced to 20 and 15 months' conditional imprisonment with a psychiatric treatment order. The victim will receive 600 euros private party compensation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
