Ice rink closes before vacation: Parents criticize
The free ice rink on the town hall square in Villach has been a popular leisure activity for 20 years. The end of operations right before the vacations is causing a lack of understanding.
More than 30,000 users have been counted on the ice rink in front of Villach town hall since mid-November. On Saturday (from 5 pm) there will be one last highlight with the VSV show training before ice skating is closed for the season.
Parents for an extension of one week
The fact that the ice season is coming to an end just before the semester break is causing a lack of understanding among parents. Some would have liked to take advantage of the free ice skating offer during the coming week. They don't understand why it can't be extended by a week.
However, the city of Villach has had its own experiences with ice skating on the town hall square in February. "We know from previous years that the frequency drops by at least 80 percent during the semester break," explains Martin Kroissenbacher, who is responsible for the town hall. He adds: "Then there are the current daytime temperatures of up to ten degrees. We need significantly more electricity for cooling. The cost-benefit calculation is simply no longer right."
If you want to whizz around on the blades during the vacations, you can do so in the ice rinks. The town hall in Villach is open for public skating on February 11 and 14. The ice rink in Velden even offers daily ice skating fun during the semester break. And the Ossiacher See rink will be open next Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for ice skaters of all ages.
