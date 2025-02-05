Gives "instructions"
If he is murdered: Trump threatens Iran with annihilation
Iran's alleged plans to attack Donald Trump became known during the US election campaign. Now he showed himself willing to talk, but also sent clear messages to the Persian state.
The Republican brought up the possibility of a direct exchange with the Iranian leadership. When asked at the White House in Washington whether he would personally speak to his Iranian counterpart, Trump said: "I would."
Trump: "They just can't have nuclear weapons"
He did not care whether he or the Iranian side took the first step. The important thing is to talk to each other. "We will see whether or not we can agree or work out a deal with Iran," said Trump. His main concern was to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. "We don't want to be tough on Iran. We don't want to be tough on anybody. But they simply must not have nuclear weapons," he emphasized.
The USA and Iran do not maintain diplomatic relations - a conversation between Trump and Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian, for example, would therefore be highly unusual.
USA should build up "maximum pressure"
At the same time, the Republican ordered a new pressure campaign against Iran and made harsh threats against Tehran. He announced that his government would exert "maximum pressure" on Iran. Further measures - including sanctions - are to be initiated. These should prevent the country from advancing its nuclear program and supporting terrorist groups in other countries. Trump also did not rule out blocking the sale of Iranian oil.
Trump: Then they will be "wiped out"
At the same time, he threatened Iran with "total destruction" if the country were to plan an act of revenge and carry out an assassination attempt on him. In response to a corresponding question from reporters, Trump said: "It would be terrible if they did that (...). If they did that, they would be wiped out. That would be the end." Trump followed up: "I left instructions. If they do, they will be wiped out."
During the presidential election campaign, Trump's team announced that the Republican had been briefed by US intelligence - "about real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him". In 2020, the US military killed Iranian General Ghassem Soleimani on Trump's orders.
The Iranian leadership sees the USA as its arch-enemy. The US government has also long been imposing far-reaching sanctions on Iran.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
