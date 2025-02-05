If he is murdered: Trump threatens Iran with annihilation

Trump: Then they will be "wiped out"

At the same time, he threatened Iran with "total destruction" if the country were to plan an act of revenge and carry out an assassination attempt on him. In response to a corresponding question from reporters, Trump said: "It would be terrible if they did that (...). If they did that, they would be wiped out. That would be the end." Trump followed up: "I left instructions. If they do, they will be wiped out."