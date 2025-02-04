Fragile peace
According to its own statements, the radical Islamic group Hamas has entered into talks to negotiate the second phase of the ceasefire in the war with Israel. However, the Israeli government and the terrorist group will not be talking to each other directly.
"Contacts and negotiations for the second phase have begun," said Hamas spokesman Adel Latif al-Kanu on Tuesday. Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had held talks with US President Donald Trump's staff in Washington.
"We are currently focusing on emergency shelters, aid and reconstruction for our people in Gaza," the Hamas spokesman added. He did not say who exactly was involved in the talks. Israel had previously declared that it would send a delegation to the mediating country Qatar "at the end of the week" in order to clarify "technical details for the further implementation" of the ceasefire agreement.
The first phase of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas came into force on January 19 after more than 15 months of war in the Gaza Strip and is set to last six weeks. In this current phase, Hamas and its allied groups are to release a total of 33 hostages in return for the release of 1900 Palestinians from Israeli prisons.
Israel and Hamas negotiate indirectly
In the second phase, all remaining hostages are to be handed over to Israel and a definitive end to the Gaza war is to be achieved. So far, 18 hostages have been released in the first phase. The negotiations are not being conducted directly between Israel and Hamas, but via the USA, Egypt and Qatar as mediators.
During talks in Washington, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began consultations with high-ranking government representatives on the second phase of a ceasefire agreement with the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Talks between Netanyahu and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Middle East Special Envoy Steve Witkoff were "positive and friendly", the office of Israel's prime minister explained afterwards. Netanyahu will meet US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.
It's about "technical details"
Following the talks, an Israeli delegation is scheduled to travel to Qatar towards the end of the week "to discuss technical details related to the ongoing implementation of the agreement", it added.
Under the terms of the original agreement, which provides for a 42-day ceasefire and an exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners, talks on a second phase are due to begin on Tuesday. They are intended to pave the way for a possible end to the war.
