FPÖ examines feasibility
Air Hundreds: End in the first quarter?
The fine dust speed limit on the highways around the provincial capital of Graz is to be dropped. The FPÖ is investigating whether the facts support this. Legally, an expert believes that an end is possible.
While the possible future blue-black federal government is currently causing debate with plans for a speed limit of 150 km/h on selected sections of freeway, the Styrian FPÖ/ÖVP coalition has declared the revision of the so-called Luft-Hunderter to be one of its "lighthouse projects".
FPÖ has become more cautious
Compared to the last few years in opposition, the Blue Party has become more reserved in its tone: The government program reads of a "needs-based adjustment". And after the working retreat last weekend, FPÖ state governor Mario Kunasek announced that the Luft-Hunderter would be subject to "an in-depth review". The aim is still to abolish it, but "based on facts".
Legally, it will be possible to abolish it, but in terms of environmental policy it is simply a step in the wrong direction.
Stefan Hausberger, TU Graz
When asked in the office of Hannes Amesbauer, the blue state councillor responsible for the environment, he was told that the task of clarifying the technical basis and legal issues had already been given to the relevant department. And: "If this examination on the basis of figures, data and facts results in a change to the currently valid regulation, a decision on the possible repeal of the regulation can be made as early as the first quarter." Amesbauer also confirms the abolition as a political goal. However, the abolition of the Air Hundred is by no means a done deal.
Hardly any particulate matter exceedances at present
What does it look like from a sober, non-political point of view? "Basically, there are currently hardly any exceedances of particulate matter along the highways. But that doesn't mean that fewer pollutants aren't healthier," says emissions researcher Stefan Hausberger from Graz University of Technology, adding: "Legally, it will be possible to abolish it, but in terms of environmental policy, it's just going in the wrong direction."
It is not yet possible to say for sure whether the Air Hundred is needed to comply with the frequently cited stricter EU air quality limits from 2030. "But if it is abolished, it can be reintroduced if necessary."
