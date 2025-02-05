Air Hundreds: End in the first quarter?

When asked in the office of Hannes Amesbauer, the blue state councillor responsible for the environment, he was told that the task of clarifying the technical basis and legal issues had already been given to the relevant department. And: "If this examination on the basis of figures, data and facts results in a change to the currently valid regulation, a decision on the possible repeal of the regulation can be made as early as the first quarter." Amesbauer also confirms the abolition as a political goal. However, the abolition of the Air Hundred is by no means a done deal.