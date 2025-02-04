Economy
Topping-out ceremony at the Doppelmayr Quartier am Rieckenbach
A mix of commercial, office and residential space is being built on an area of around 9400 square meters in Wolfurt.
A completely new chapter in Wolfurt's economic history will soon be opened in the district of Rickenbach. The Doppelmayr company was founded there back in 1893 in the former hammer mill. However, the company has long since pulled down its tents and relocated to the "Hohe Brücke" industrial estate. The company's three existing buildings - the hammer mill, technician tower and training workshop - have been adapted. Together with nine new buildings, these form the new quarter, in which not only entrepreneurs will find a new home. A medical center is being built in the technician tower, office space in the training workshop and retail space and other office space in the hammer mill.
The new buildings offer space for commercial premises and 60 apartments of various sizes. There will also be an inn with overnight accommodation in the adjoining guest house and an event hall. Construction work on the new quarter is already well advanced. The first structural work in the east lot has been completed and construction has already started on the west lot. The search for tenants for the commercial space is also going well. A general practitioner, a physiotherapist and a hairdresser will be moving into the Doppelmayr Quartier am Rickenbach.
The topping-out ceremony took place at the end of January. The guest house was chosen as a representative of the entire project for the traditional raising of the ridge tree by the carpenters, as welcoming guests and hospitality have always had a special significance and a long tradition at Doppelmayr.
