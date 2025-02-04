Topping-out ceremony at the Doppelmayr Quartier am Rieckenbach

A completely new chapter in Wolfurt's economic history will soon be opened in the district of Rickenbach. The Doppelmayr company was founded there back in 1893 in the former hammer mill. However, the company has long since pulled down its tents and relocated to the "Hohe Brücke" industrial estate. The company's three existing buildings - the hammer mill, technician tower and training workshop - have been adapted. Together with nine new buildings, these form the new quarter, in which not only entrepreneurs will find a new home. A medical center is being built in the technician tower, office space in the training workshop and retail space and other office space in the hammer mill.