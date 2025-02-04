Vorteilswelt
Teacher survey shows:

Cell phone rules already in place at schools across the board

Nachrichten
04.02.2025 13:54

Carinthia is planning a ban on cell phone use during lessons at elementary school, in Styria it is to apply up to the 7th grade and Vienna's NEOS education councillor Christoph Wiederkehr is also calling for a ban on cell phone use among the youngest pupils. A survey shows that schools are already restricting cell phone use almost everywhere.

The guidelines differ significantly depending on the age group: in the non-representative survey conducted by Bundesverlag Schulbuch (öbv) and the University of Linz, 80 percent of primary school teachers reported that the use of cell phones in lessons is prohibited at their school. A further 16 percent reported rules. Among the secondary school teachers surveyed, the figures were 58% and 42% respectively.

In contrast, bans are significantly less common among older pupils: at vocational middle and secondary schools (BMHS), for example, only 23% stated that cell phones may not be used in class. 52 percent reported rules. According to 63 percent of respondents across all school types, cell phones are banned during breaks, while 16 percent reported rules.

Three quarters would be in favor of a general ban on cell phones
The majority of teachers surveyed are in favor of cell phone bans or rules on cell phone use at their schools. 73% have a positive view of such rules in the classroom, 16% are neutral and 8% have a negative view. Slightly fewer are in favor of a ban or restriction during breaks (65%, 20% and 13% respectively). According to the survey, three quarters of teachers would like to see a general ban on cell phones in schools (44% yes, 30% rather yes), again mainly teachers at primary and secondary schools.

Overall, teachers who teach older pupils see less need for restrictions on cell phone use. Teachers who rate the educational benefits of digital media and the use of artificial intelligence by pupils positively are also less likely to want a smartphone ban or rules, or are in favor of them, according to the report.

In the survey, 14% of teachers assume that their pupils often use their smartphone for school or learning and 27% sometimes. Age also makes a difference here: while the figures reported by primary school teachers are still relatively low (four percent often, 13 sometimes), the majority of respondents at BMHS and grammar schools assume that they also use their smartphone for school purposes (BMHS: 29 percent often, 41 sometimes; AHS: 16 and 46 percent respectively).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

