Cell phone rules already in place at schools across the board

Three quarters would be in favor of a general ban on cell phones

The majority of teachers surveyed are in favor of cell phone bans or rules on cell phone use at their schools. 73% have a positive view of such rules in the classroom, 16% are neutral and 8% have a negative view. Slightly fewer are in favor of a ban or restriction during breaks (65%, 20% and 13% respectively). According to the survey, three quarters of teachers would like to see a general ban on cell phones in schools (44% yes, 30% rather yes), again mainly teachers at primary and secondary schools.