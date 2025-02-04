Vorteilswelt
Blows to the face

Police are looking for two men in yellow duck costumes

Nachrichten
04.02.2025 11:55

An 18-year-old suffered a haematoma and several bruises to his face at the carnival ball in the Rheinauhalle in Höchster (Vorarlberg), which took place last Saturday. The young man was attacked on the dance floor by a duck without feathers. 

0 Kommentare

It was around 11.30 pm and the party was in full swing. The 18-year-old was on the dance floor, as was a 23-year-old woman, when a man in a one-piece yellow duck costume approached the woman. However, the woman apparently did not like the duck's courtship behavior. As the unknown man continued to harass the woman, the 18-year-old intervened.

Like a wild bull
However, he had not reckoned with the perpetrator's acquaintance, who was also wearing a duck costume. The second duck's behavior was less "duck-like" and more like that of a wild bull or boxing kangaroo, as the man gave the 18-year-old several blows to the face.  

The young man suffered serious facial injuries and the police are now looking for the two men, who are believed to be between 18 and 25 years old. Both were wearing a one-piece yellow duck costume. One of them was also wearing white sunglasses with blue lenses.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact the Höchst police station.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

