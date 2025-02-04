Blows to the face
Police are looking for two men in yellow duck costumes
An 18-year-old suffered a haematoma and several bruises to his face at the carnival ball in the Rheinauhalle in Höchster (Vorarlberg), which took place last Saturday. The young man was attacked on the dance floor by a duck without feathers.
It was around 11.30 pm and the party was in full swing. The 18-year-old was on the dance floor, as was a 23-year-old woman, when a man in a one-piece yellow duck costume approached the woman. However, the woman apparently did not like the duck's courtship behavior. As the unknown man continued to harass the woman, the 18-year-old intervened.
Like a wild bull
However, he had not reckoned with the perpetrator's acquaintance, who was also wearing a duck costume. The second duck's behavior was less "duck-like" and more like that of a wild bull or boxing kangaroo, as the man gave the 18-year-old several blows to the face.
The young man suffered serious facial injuries and the police are now looking for the two men, who are believed to be between 18 and 25 years old. Both were wearing a one-piece yellow duck costume. One of them was also wearing white sunglasses with blue lenses.
Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact the Höchst police station.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.