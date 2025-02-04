Ski jumping
This comes as a surprise: ÖSV eagle ends career
Out! Over! Gone! The Austrian eagle's nest is losing a longstanding pillar. On Tuesday, veteran Michael Hayböck declared that he will end his successful career at the end of this season: "It's a privilege that I can make this decision and don't have to."
Michael Hayböck has competed 367 times in the World Cup so far. He has stood on the podium 60 times and won 17 times (five times in the singles).
At the end of this season, however, the 33-year-old is calling it a day. The Upper Austrian, who has lived in Salzburg for many years, will devote himself to other tasks in future.
"Plan A is to be a dad from now on"
First and foremost his family. In the fall, Michi and the love of his life, Claudia, became parents for the first time and their son Niklas was born. In future, he will have much more time for his loved ones: "Plan A is to be a dad from now on!"
Team player Hayböck is a medal collector
The red-white-red eagle's nest will be missing an important pillar in the future. Hayböck, who despite health problems (torn syndesmosis ligament, bone marrow edema, slipped disc) has been "Mister Teamplayer" for the local ski jumpers and a permanent fixture at major events in recent years.
Plan A is to be a dad from now on.
Michael Hayböck
The veteran has won nine medals at major events to date. He has won seven of them in the classic team competition and two in the mixed team. If Michi has his way, he can add another one. The title fights in Trondheim will be his last. Maybe he can still fulfill his dream of an individual medal there: "I'm not doing things by halves, I'm still fully committed!"
Three podium places for Hayböck this season
He can certainly count on his chances. He has already stood on the podium three times this season. In Titisee-Neustadt, he finished second and missed out on his first individual victory since December 2016 by just 0.4 points. As part of the Four Hills Tournament, he finished third in the New Year's competition in Garmisch-Partenkirchen and third in the ski flying competition in Oberstdorf.
On Wednesday, the popular figure will take off with the Austrian team for Lake Placid, where two individual competitions will be held on the large Olympic hill at the weekend.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
