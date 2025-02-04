Confusing back and forth
“Theater”: Lothar Matthäus scolds FC Bayern
Lothar Matthäus has criticized FC Bayern for their handling of the Mathys Tel case. "The latest developments surrounding Tel show what kind of theater the whole thing is," the expert said in his Sky column.
Background: Reports had been circulating for months about a possible departure of the Frenchman, before the signs in the last few days pointed to him staying in Munich. Then on Monday - deadline day - came the surprising turn of events: Tel is moving to Tottenham in the Premier League on loan.
"A misunderstanding for two years"
"There is no clarity, no clear announcements," criticized Matthäus. "Tel has been a kind of misunderstanding for me for two years. The boy is 19 years old, he was hyped at the beginning, showed his class under Tuchel and also scored, but he didn't have the chance to prove himself afterwards. Not under Tuchel, not even under Kompany."
Tel moved to the Isar from Stade Rennes for €20 million in 2022, but the striker has only made 14 competitive appearances this season. According to Matthäus, Tel was always third choice, and the youngster was also out of the question as a replacement for Harry Kane. "They should have loaned him out earlier, sold him, brought in a new striker or kept Choupo-Moting as a second striker. Bayern don't have a backup for Kane, not Tel, not Müller or anyone else. These are all things that could have been solved differently."
