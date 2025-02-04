“Theater”: Lothar Matthäus scolds FC Bayern

Tel moved to the Isar from Stade Rennes for €20 million in 2022, but the striker has only made 14 competitive appearances this season. According to Matthäus, Tel was always third choice, and the youngster was also out of the question as a replacement for Harry Kane. "They should have loaned him out earlier, sold him, brought in a new striker or kept Choupo-Moting as a second striker. Bayern don't have a backup for Kane, not Tel, not Müller or anyone else. These are all things that could have been solved differently."