Expert explains
“How can I protect my skin from the cold?”
Readers ask, experts answer on the most pressing health issues. Sabine W. (35): "I have sensitive skin. I've also had frostbite. What should I do?"
Dr. Doris Grablowitz, dermatologist and specialist in aesthetic medicine from Vienna: " In the cold season, the skin is particularly stressed by cold, wind and UV radiation. If you are also prone to dilated veins or, as in your case, have already had frostbite, you need to take special care of your skin. If, for example, the wind is blowing at 20 km/h when the outside temperature is minus 10 degrees, the surface of the skin cools down to minus 20 degrees. The skin can no longer compensate for this.
So if you already have damaged skin, it is definitely advisable to wear a protective mask at low temperatures. Special cold creams, which usually also have a UV protection, are available in a wide range of variants in drugstores and pharmacies. They arm the skin against cold and UV radiation. The tried and tested cold cream (offered by various manufacturers) also provides good protection against the cold.
In addition to water, it mainly contains beeswax (a very good protection against the cold) and various oils. The typical white color of the cream is due to the inclusion of water in the fat/wax base. The name cold cream comes from the cool feeling it creates when applied to the skin. The beeswax it contains accelerates the regeneration of dry skin, reduces the feeling of tightness and soothes redness. Cold creams are particularly pleasant on the skin during the cold season and protect and regenerate it.
This cream is best applied over normal skin care before going outside in winter. The paste-like consistency practically seals the skin, preventing water from evaporating to the outside and drying out. However, when you return to warm rooms, the cream should be removed to prevent heat build-up and any resulting skin irritation.
