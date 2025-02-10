“How can I protect my skin from the cold?”

Dr. Doris Grablowitz, dermatologist and specialist in aesthetic medicine from Vienna: " In the cold season, the skin is particularly stressed by cold, wind and UV radiation. If you are also prone to dilated veins or, as in your case, have already had frostbite, you need to take special care of your skin. If, for example, the wind is blowing at 20 km/h when the outside temperature is minus 10 degrees, the surface of the skin cools down to minus 20 degrees. The skin can no longer compensate for this.