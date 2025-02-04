Mmaee is history
Rapid misunderstanding recalls Austria flop
Ryan Mmaee is now a very special part of SK Rapid's long and glorious club history. But in a completely different way than the Moroccan international would like.
The loan player from Stoke City, who came to Vienna-Hütteldorf at the beginning of September 2024 as an "immediate aid" and great attacking hope, has been history again since Monday evening: The premature end of his Rapid time remains a chapter for eternity: Mmaee did not play a single competitive game for the Austrian record champions!
The 1.85-meter tall striker is reminiscent of superstar Aljoša Asanović and his million-dollar misunderstanding with Rapid's local rivals: Vienna Austria. Croatia's top midfielder came to Favoriten at the beginning of 2000. Asanović's calling card at the time was impressive: on October 17, 1990, the playmaker scored the first goal in Croatian international match history in the modern era in a 2:1 win against the USA.
The highlight of his career was third place at the 1998 World Cup in France, where the Croats (with Asanović, who played with the number 7) sensationally knocked the then European champions Germany out of the competition. Via Hajduk Split, FC Metz, AS Cannes, Montpellier, Hajduk again, Real Valladolid, Derby County, Napoli and Pananthinaikos, the then 35-year-old ended up at the "Veilchen" in the summer of 2000.
Austria sporting director Friedl Koncilia sensed a transfer coup. But the strategist announced as the new savior soon became the "flop of the century" (as he is still listed in the Austria archive on his player page). An injury would have made it impossible for him to play until spring 2001. This led to an extremely cost-intensive separation in the fall of 2000.
"Probably the biggest transfer failure in the history of Austria", according to FAK historians. Years later, Asanović kindly presented his biography to the "Krone" in Split and was delighted with the visit from Vienna. They laughed a lot and talked about his time with the Violets: "Unfortunately, I didn't manage to play a Vienna derby. That still hurts me." Now SK Rapid also has its Asanović flop: Ryan Mmaee is now a sad chapter in the annals of the green and white.
