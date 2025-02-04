Rapid misunderstanding recalls Austria flop

"Probably the biggest transfer failure in the history of Austria", according to FAK historians. Years later, Asanović kindly presented his biography to the "Krone" in Split and was delighted with the visit from Vienna. They laughed a lot and talked about his time with the Violets: "Unfortunately, I didn't manage to play a Vienna derby. That still hurts me." Now SK Rapid also has its Asanović flop: Ryan Mmaee is now a sad chapter in the annals of the green and white.