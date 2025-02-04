Record transfer goes
Salzburg sells midfielder to AS Roma
Official: Lucas Gourna-Douath is moving from Bundesliga runners-up Salzburg to AS Roma in Italy. The Frenchman will initially sign a loan contract with the Italians until the summer. Under certain conditions, a purchase obligation applies.
It has been official since 0:16: As the "Krone" had already reported in advance, Salzburg midfielder Lucas Gourna-Douath is moving to the Italian Serie A. The Frenchman is joining AS Roma. The midfielder is on loan for the time being, but a purchase obligation may apply in the summer. This is said to be in the region of 18 million euros.
The 21-year-old came to the city of Mozart from AS Saint-Etienne in France for €13 million in the summer of 2022 and is still the record purchase to date. However, the "six-man" has rarely lived up to the high expectations. In the current season, the Frenchman has played 23 competitive matches for Salzburg and has not been a regular starter.
"Constructive talks"
Bullen boss Schröder said in a press release: "After intensive and constructive talks, we decided together with Lucas to allow him to continue his development outside of our club." Gourna-Douath is looking forward to his new role, but also emphasizes: "The decision to come to Salzburg as a young player has allowed me to mature and was absolutely the right one."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.