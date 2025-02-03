Big bang before the election: popular head of the village leaves

11 out of 15 mandataries leave

As the list of mayors, which represents eleven of the 15 elected representatives, refused to integrate the two million euros into the accounts until the very end, the situation has now escalated: "There is a current letter from the Styrian municipal supervisory authority stating that we will no longer receive any needs-based allocations if we do not take on the debt. However, I am of the opinion that this would not be right. Mainly because there was no municipal council resolution on the matter at the time," Fischbacher explains to the "Krone" newspaper.