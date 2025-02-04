Deadly invisible: ÖAMTC sounds the warning vest alarm!

Last year, the ÖAMTC and its partner organizations tested 14 high-visibility vests for the first time with regard to their reflectivity - 30 percent failed. This year, the test was extended to 25 models and, where possible, those from 2024 were also retested. The result was even worse: "Out of 25 high-visibility vests, only ten passed, 15 were insufficiently reflective or not reflective at all. This is completely unacceptable - a high-visibility vest is there to ensure your own safety, especially in the dark. If it does not guarantee this, the consequences in road traffic can be fatal," warns ÖAMTC technician Steffan Kerbl.