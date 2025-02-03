Vorteilswelt
He comes from Belgium

For four million! Salzburg bring in new striker

Nachrichten
03.02.2025 19:02

The winter transfer window is entering the hot phase - and FC Red Bull Salzburg are making another move on the market! Austria's runners-up have signed another attacking player, Yorbe Vertessen. The Belgian comes to the Salzach from Union Berlin.

FC Red Bull Salzburg signed Maximiliano Caufriez, a Belgian, from Clermont Foot just a few days ago. Now a compatriot of the central defender has joined the Mozartstadt squad.

Yorbe Vertessen, a 24-year-old striker with German Bundesliga club Union Berlin, has signed for Salzburg with immediate effect and, according to information from "Krone", will cost around four million euros in transfer fees.

Vertessen: From the Spree to the Salzach
The move from the Spree to the Salzach should give the attacker's career new impetus. A year ago, he was transferred from PSV Eindhoven to the "Irons", but was unable to establish himself in Berlin.

In 32 appearances (1378 minutes), Vertessen scored five goals and provided two assists. Prior to that, he scored 18 goals and provided eleven assists in 102 competitive matches for PSV in the Netherlands.

Konate injured, Ratkov not good enough
In Salzburg, the 24-year-old, who feels particularly comfortable in the center of the attack but can also play on the wings, is expected to heat up the competition.

Karim Konate will be out for some time due to injury, while the Bulls have recently brought more experience into the team with Karim Onisiwo. Petar Ratkov, meanwhile, has never been able to live up to expectations.

On the flanks, Moussa Yeo and Dorgeles Nene have put in highly inconsistent performances, while Adam Daghim has also only occasionally impressed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Nister
Christoph Nister
