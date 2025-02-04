Body care day
Model Beckham ! Modern men look after themselves
Cosmetics are only for women? Soap, a minute in the shower and that's it? These prejudices are to be dispelled on Male Grooming Day on February 3. More and more men are attaching great importance to their appearance - celebrities like David Beckham are leading the way.
Every year, February 3 is Male Grooming Day around the world. Sophie Hayd has a modern beauty salon in Klagenfurt. "A quarter of all customers are men. And the demand is high," says Sophie.
Men are becoming more grooming-conscious and own up to it. The morning routine should not just consist of washing, showering and brushing teeth. Hayd also offers permanent hair removal in her chic little store: "This involves burning the hair root. This is helpful if you want to constantly remove hair from your chest or back."
Ultrasound against wrinkles
A cosmetic treatment is included in the program. "It lasts an hour and a half and consists of skin cleansing and exfoliation." Flossing, mouthwash, face cream or beard grooming and shaving of chest and underarm hair are also often carried out. Hayd also offers a special ultrasound treatment in Priesterhausgasse. "This is helpful against minor wrinkles."
Of course, many women visit Hayd, but men do too. Special men's cosmetics are no longer a niche product, but an essential part of cosmetics. The reason for this is easy to understand: "Men's skin is different and needs different care than women's skin," says Sophie.
Men are regulars at the beauty salon
Most of the men who come to Hayd are over 50. She also offers manicures and pedicures, i.e. nail care for hands and feet.
Incidentally, 75 percent of men shave their faces daily, while 30 percent pluck or shave their eyebrows. Men in Austria spend around 70 million euros a year on grooming products.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.