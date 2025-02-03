Vorteilswelt
AMS figures show:

Tyrol has the lowest unemployment rate

Nachrichten
03.02.2025 18:00

The unemployment rate in Tyrol was below five percent in January. The number of vacancies is falling. 457 young people are looking for an apprenticeship.

Although these are challenging times for the economy, Tyrol still has the lowest unemployment rate. "As of January 31, 19,076 people were registered as unemployed. Compared to the previous year, this is an increase of 1,197 people or 6.7 percent," calculates the AMS.

However, at 4.9 percent, the unemployment rate in the first month of the new year was below the five percent mark.

This underlines the resilience of our economy. However, it also highlights the need for targeted measures to overcome and combat the shortage of skilled workers.

Sabine Platzer-Werlberger

2000 new employment relationships 
"The rise in unemployment by 1200 people is offset by an increase of more than 2000 new employment relationships," calculates Sabine Platzer-Werlberger. According to the regional managing director, "this underlines the resilience of our economy. However, it also highlights the need for targeted measures to overcome and combat the shortage of skilled workers".

Speaking of employment contracts and skills shortages: at the end of January, the AMS had 6668 immediately available vacancies. A slight decrease of 1.2 percent or 80 jobs compared to 2024. The head of the AMS sees the "stabilization in vacancies as a positive signal for the Tyrolean labour market".

956 immediately available apprenticeships across the province
A closer look at the 19,076 unemployed shows that the largest increases were in the areas of goods manufacturing (+275 or +17.7%), trade (+264 or +12.0%) and health and social services (+196 or +23.5%). "With the exception of the construction industry (-361) and temporary employment (-43), unemployment rose in almost all sectors," clarifies the AMS.

Finally, let's take a look at apprenticeships: At the end of January, there were 956 immediately available apprenticeship vacancies throughout Tyrol, which corresponds to a decrease of 18.7 percent. On the other hand, there were 457 (+21.9%) boys and girls who can immediately start an apprenticeship in Tyrol.

Porträt von Manuel Schwaiger
Manuel Schwaiger
