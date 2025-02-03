NBA
110th double-double from Pöltl in Raptors victory
The Toronto Raptors clinched their eighth win in the last ten games in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Sunday. The Canadians beat the LA Clippers 115:108 in front of their own crowd. Jakob Pöltl contributed his 110th double-double in the league with ten points and ten rebounds. He also added three assists and a block. The 29-year-old center from Vienna played 30:59 minutes.
In the reunion with Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell (did not play) from the 2019 championship team, the Canadians turned on the heat in the third quarter and pulled away decisively. After leading 61:61 at half-time, the score was 92:77 before the final period and victory was no longer in danger. Seven players scored in double figures for the Raptors. RJ Barrett was the most successful scorer with 20 points.
A "double" is on the schedule for Toronto on Tuesday and Wednesday. Within 24 hours, Pöltl and his colleagues will host the New York Knicks and the Memphis Grizzlies, both teams that are clearly on course for the play-offs.
Cleveland celebrates 40th win of the season
The Cleveland Cavaliers are the first team to reach the 40-win mark this season. The NBA leaders did not give the Dallas Mavericks (still without Anthony Davis) a glimmer of a chance and won 144-101. Led by Sam Merrill with 27 points, eight players from the Ohio team scored in double figures.
Davis had come on the previous day in a superstar swap for Luka Doncic. The Slovenian, who was as surprised by the move as the entire NBA, bid farewell to Dallas with an emotional statement. The 25-year-old, who led the Mavericks to the finals last year, wrote that he thought he would spend his career in Dallas and that he "wanted so much to bring the city a championship".
Basketball fans thought it was a joke when news of the trade broke early Sunday morning Austrian time - and they weren't alone. "I thought it was fake news. It's insane," said Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks about one of the most surprising trades in NBA history. "Like everyone else, I thought it was AI-generated," said his coach Doc Rivers.
Doncic transfer also surprising for Pöltl
Pöltl didn't see the transfer coming either. "The Doncic-Davis trade definitely came as a surprise. Both (teams) have definitely changed, so it will be interesting in our next games against them to see what the team chemistry looks like there and how the team puts itself together," said the Viennese.
The usually well-informed reporter Shams Charania was the first to break the news. "Yes, this is real," he introduced his second post on X, because so many people assumed that his account had been hacked.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.