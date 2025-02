80-million man on a private jet to training every day?

According to the British newspaper "Sun", the Colombian striker would rather live in Bahrain than near Al-Nassr's training center on the outskirts of Riyadh. Steven Gerrard and Jordan Henderson also lived in Bahrain when they played for Al-Ettifaq. However, the club's training ground in Dammam is only an hour's drive from Bahrain. That of Al-Nassr is almost 500 kilometers away. A flight from Bahrain International Airport to the capital Riyadh takes one hour and 20 minutes. Duran's crazy plan: Travel to training every day by private jet.