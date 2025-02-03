Pecik was an investor
Viennese real estate developer 6B47 is insolvent
The Viennese real estate developer 6B47 Real Estate Investors AG is insolvent. Around 130 creditors and 15 employees are affected. The so-called Althan Quartier in the ninth district was only sold in the summer; investor Ronny Pecik was also involved.
"The insolvency administrator yet to be appointed will have to examine whether the company can continue as a going concern or whether closure is unavoidable," said Alexander Greifeneder from KSV1870. The bankruptcy proceedings had become necessary due to the rising interest rates on loans and construction costs as well as the falling price level.
It was only in the summer that 6B47 (pronounced "six before seven") sold the Althan building site in Vienna's 9th district. The property was sold to investor Ronny Pecik, former Immofinanz board member Stefan Schönauer and Baustoff + Metall GmbH, run by the Kristinus family.
Apartments, offices, a hotel and real estate for stores were to be built on the 2.4 hectare construction site. There was already talk of financial difficulties at the time.
16 projects affected
"After a joint effort by banks, mezzanine creditors and shareholders succeeded in implementing an out-of-court restructuring in December 2023 (...), unexpected delays in the implementation of projects and unexpectedly sharp declines in real estate prices in 2024 in particular recently led to a renewed economic 'imbalance' (...)", a statement said on Monday.
The Austrian company currently has 16 development projects. In Germany and Poland, all offices have already been closed and some projects have been sold. The remaining projects for these two countries are to be organized from Austria in the future.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.