Will Smith causes a shitstorm with his Grammy comeback
The Grammys caused a lot of excitement this year. And it wasn't just due to Kanye West's wife's nude appearance. The biggest shitstorm on social media came when Will Smith made his gala comeback at the tribute to Quincy Jones.
In a speech, Will Smith paid tribute to the music producer who passed away last year. "Without Q, nobody would probably know who Will Smith is today - he changed my life," he explained.
Oscar slap still an issue
It was an allusion to the fact that Jones had once produced "The Prince of Bel Air" - the series with which the Hollywood star had his big breakthrough.
The phrase became a feast for Will Smith's haters, who still haven't forgiven him for his Oscar slap three years after the big scandal.
One finally summed it up like this: "I'd be happy not to know who Will Smith is - what the hell is he doing on stage?"
Female reporters caused a moment of embarrassment
Many people were also embarrassed by two female reporters from the AP news agency. The two ladies had just started an interview with "Babyface" alias Kenneth Brian Edmonds when they spotted shooting star Chappell Roan behind the singer.
One of the two then interrupted the interview and loudly called out Roan's name. Whereupon the 65-year-old returned the microphone to the duo with the words "You'd rather have her - then do it".
Khloé Kardashian "furious"
Afterwards, they both apologized in front of the camera for having so publicly dismissed "Babyface". Nevertheless, the "disrespectful" journalists were criticized online.
Including from Khloé Kardashian, who ranted on X: "'Babyface' had a huge impact on the music industry. It makes me angry how such a LEGEND doesn't get the respect and attention she deserves!"
