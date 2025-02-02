Fan brawl in Italy: Salzburg fans arrested

Police arrested eight people

At the end of the clashes, the police arrested eight people and took them to the police station in Udine. According to the police, the suspected members of the group of attackers were five Austrian citizens, one Bosnian living in Austria and two Friulians. They are being held in the Udine prison and are due to undergo summary proceedings in court on Monday, a Udine police spokesman told APA. They are accused of disrupting rail traffic, violence, resisting the police and using firecrackers and sticks during a sporting event.