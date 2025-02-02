After the earthquake
Schools closed and coasts closed on Santorini
The Greek vacation island of Santorini has been shaken by a series of earthquakes. The authorities have therefore decided to close schools on Monday. In addition, residents have been asked not to go to coastal areas where there is a risk of landslides.
According to a statement from the Santorini City Council, all indoor events have been canceled. No major damage has been reported to date.
Earthquakes on the seabed
According to the seismological institute of the northern Greek port city of Thessaloniki, most earthquakes occur under the seabed between the islands of Santorini and Amorgos.
The magnitude of the quakes fluctuated between 3 and 4.5 - with an upward trend. It is therefore not possible to give the all-clear: "As the magnitude increases, so does the risk of earthquakes," said seismologist Gerasimos Papadopoulos.
Severe quakes in the past
Around Santorini, in addition to a spectacular crater of the island's volcano, there are other volcanoes under the sea surface as well as several tectonic plates that can cause strong earthquakes due to their movements.
In 1956, earthquakes of magnitude 7, 7 and 7.2 and subsequent tsunamis caused numerous deaths and severe damage in the region.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
