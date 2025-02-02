Fireworks in Graz
Southern enthusiasm after Austria victory
Dominik Fitz & Co. celebrated in the dressing room, goalkeeper Mirko Kos "would have loved to cry". And the fans were completely over the moon, even setting off a belated New Year's Eve firework display outside the stadium in the middle of Graz after the final whistle.
In the style of a great goalscorer, Marko Raguz took Reini Ranftl's ideal stangl pass, turned and scored: 2:0 for Austria in minute 89, sealing the win against Sturm Graz. And with it (for the first time since 2016) a place in the cup semi-finals. Afterwards, there was southern enthusiasm in the 1,400 Violets in the visitors' block and among the whole team. Raguz & Co. celebrated, returnee Aleks Dragovic climbed onto the advertising board and the fence and shouted out his joy.
In the dressing room, Dominik Fitz & Co. sang "We are the boys from Favoriten" and made the catacombs in the Graz stadium shake with their party playlist. The media representatives needed patience that evening, as the footballers only came to the interviews after the end of the dressing room party.
Happy hour in Vienna-Favoriten
The fans then really let it rip outside the stadium, in the truest sense of the word. After a month's delay, fireworks were set off in the middle of Graz to celebrate the victory. Many Austria fans who were unable to get tickets and stayed in Vienna watched the match in the Viola Pub in the Austria Stadium. At the final whistle, Austria kept its promise: If they win in Graz, there'll be a happy hour! Which then went well into extra time.
"Nobody needs to worry" A mixture of humility, down-to-earthness and yet a very broad chest could be felt among the players and coaches. The emphasis on the very special team spirit in this squad is not just an empty phrase, it has been more than evident on the pitch for months. "This win was really emotional," said coach Stephan Helm. "A great experience. The team spirit makes this possible and is reflected on the pitch." Helm & Co. can definitely no longer prevent talk of titles around Austria. But they are prepared for that too. Helm: "Our main goal is to stay hungry. That we want to get better every day. We don't want to talk a lot, we want to deliver. And if there's something to discuss, we'll do it internally. But we are ambitious enough that nobody needs to worry."
"What's unbelievable about that?"
Captain Manfred Fischer is also keeping his feet firmly on the ground. On one subject, however, he (quite rightly) finds very clear words. "Many people have said in recent months that Austria is just lucky and only manages narrow victories against supposedly weaker opponents. With this win against Sturm, we've closed a few mouths." And the next duel with Sturm is already on the program on Friday. This time in the league! And with another win - it would be the eleventh in a row - Austria would even take over first place in the table. Unbelievable, isn't it Mr. Fischer? "What's unbelievable about that? What do you mean by incredible! We've worked hard for this." One player was particularly happy: goalkeeper Mirko Kos, who always plays in the Cup. "I'd like to cry with happiness. It's incredibly beautiful. We are a really great team!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
