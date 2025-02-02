Southern enthusiasm after Austria victory

"Nobody needs to worry" A mixture of humility, down-to-earthness and yet a very broad chest could be felt among the players and coaches. The emphasis on the very special team spirit in this squad is not just an empty phrase, it has been more than evident on the pitch for months. "This win was really emotional," said coach Stephan Helm. "A great experience. The team spirit makes this possible and is reflected on the pitch." Helm & Co. can definitely no longer prevent talk of titles around Austria. But they are prepared for that too. Helm: "Our main goal is to stay hungry. That we want to get better every day. We don't want to talk a lot, we want to deliver. And if there's something to discuss, we'll do it internally. But we are ambitious enough that nobody needs to worry."