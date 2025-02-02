After nine years
Trieste’s urban railroad back in operation
The urban railroad in Trieste, which has been closed since 2016 and connects the center of the port city with the suburb of Opicina in the neighboring Karst, is back in operation. Following a head-on collision on August 16, 2016 and a long series of problems that delayed the resumption of operations, the connection was interrupted for nine years.
Now the Line 2 streetcar is running again - albeit with just a single carriage.
The restart of service was celebrated on Saturday by Trieste Mayor Roberto Dipiazza on the day of his 72nd birthday. voestalpine Schienen GmbH, based in Leoben/Donawitz, supplied the rails for the five-kilometer-long local railroad, which has been an attraction for tourists since its inauguration in 1902.
Head-on collision between two railcars
In August 2016, there was a head-on collision between two railcars. Eight people were injured. The railcars were badly damaged.
However, serious defects were found on the rails. This delayed the reopening of the railroad, which is important for tourism and runs along a charming panoramic route, climbing 336 meters in altitude on the twenty-minute journey. The 160 vertical meters between the two stations Piazza Scorcola and Vetta Scorcola are covered by a funicular.
Symbol of the city
The funicular is a symbol of the city and is loved not only by tourists but also by residents. Numerous folk songs are dedicated to the train and its peculiarities, accidents or the on-board staff. The "Tramvia di Opicina" is the last line of the Trieste streetcar network. The other lines were discontinued in 1970 at the latest.
