Change in the Landhaus
FPÖ veteran Mahr steps down as club chairman
The Freedom Party in Upper Austria is reshuffling: the party's long-standing club leader in the Upper Austrian state parliament is stepping aside to make way for his successor at the age of 66.
Personnel changes are pending in the second-largest club in the state parliament. The Freedom Party's Herwig Mahr, a veteran of his party in the state and soon to be 66, is stepping aside. It has been agreed with party chairman Manfred Haimbuchner that he will hand over his office before the state party conference on April 5 at the Design Center. State party secretary Michael Gruber had hoped to take over Mahr's position. Instead of him, however, a rather unknown figure in the country will take over.
Innviertler takes the helm in the state parliamentary club
It has been confirmed that the Innviertel entrepreneur Thomas Dim (60) will take over the K
club leadership. After all, the newcomer has gained experience in Vienna, sitting in the National Council for at least 151 days. Until he was sworn in as a member of the Upper Austrian state parliament on October 23, the deputy mayor of Ried im Innkreis was a member of the Federal Council. His rise is seen as a concession to the Innviertel region, where the FPÖ is traditionally strong. Mahr himself remains a member of parliament.
Provincial councillor remains until the election in fall 2027
It is also certain that Günther Steinkellner's time in office is not yet over. He will remain Provincial Councillor for Infrastructure until the end of the legislative period in the fall of 2027. According to reports, there is (no longer) anyone in the party who is sawing at his chair. "This is all nonsense and made up out of thin air. Steinkellner is staying", according to those close to party chairman Haimbuchner.
Meagre result for a fellow Freedom Party campaigner
Incidentally, he must not have been very pleased in the past few days. His man in Gmunden, Markus Steinmaurer, only received 68.9 percent support at the district party conference. In times when the blue bar always shot up in votes, this is more than a bitter defeat. The reason for the poor result is said to be internal power struggles within the district.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
