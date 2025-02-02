FPÖ veteran Mahr steps down as club chairman

Provincial councillor remains until the election in fall 2027

It is also certain that Günther Steinkellner's time in office is not yet over. He will remain Provincial Councillor for Infrastructure until the end of the legislative period in the fall of 2027. According to reports, there is (no longer) anyone in the party who is sawing at his chair. "This is all nonsense and made up out of thin air. Steinkellner is staying", according to those close to party chairman Haimbuchner.