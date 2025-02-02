Supporter partnership
Udinese fans storm train – Salzburg fans arrested
Supporters of Italian first division soccer club Udinese Calcio stopped and attacked a train carrying tifosi from rival club Venezia Calcio on Saturday evening with the support of Salzburg fans, with whom they have had a partnership for years. The incident took place after the match between Udinese and Venezia (3:2) on Saturday afternoon. At least six Salzburg players were injured and five others were taken to the police station, according to media reports.
In order to stop the train from Udine to Venice with many Venetian fans on board, around 50 masked Udinese hooligans armed with batons and sticks lit several fires on the tracks. They were supported by several Salzburgers. The train was stopped near Basiliano station shortly after leaving Udine.
Hooligans threw stones at the carriages
To force the train to stop, the hooligans threw stones at the carriages. According to the police, there were around 300 Venice fans and around 130 other passengers in the carriages who had not attended the soccer match and were frightened by the attack.
When the stone-throwing began, numerous Venice hooligans stormed out of the train. This led to violent clashes. The brawl only lasted a few minutes, however, as the police intervened. A police helicopter played a decisive role, reaching and flying over the area immediately after receiving the emergency call, illuminating the area and putting the attackers to flight.
Two of the most seriously injured - a Venetian and a man from Salzburg - were taken to hospital in Udine, but their lives are not in danger, according to media reports. Five other Salzburg fans and two Udinese fans suffered severe bruising but refused to be taken to hospital. Two police officers had to be treated in the emergency room.
Police arrested seven people
At the end of the clashes, the police arrested seven people and took them to the police station in Udine. According to the police, five Austrian citizens and two Friulians were suspected members of the group of attackers. The train was able to continue its journey to Venice after an hour and a half.
There had already been riots during the Serie A match in Udine, with smoke being thrown onto the pitch. Security had been tightened for the match. The police in Udine had been informed of Salzburg's presence. However, they had obviously not expected an attack in Basiliano, where the train was not due to stop, as it is a secondary station.
