carnival sv

"Eat up the tobs, then the competition will be over. - What do we get out of it? Fat children and global warming!" - Punchlines and music make for an entertaining atmosphere at the St. Veit carnival meeting, where a loud "Namla Woll Woll!" is always heard.
The Bengels Reloaded with front woman Lisa Bergmeister-Zitter - the "Taylor Swift from St. Veit" - got the audience in the packed Blumenhalle in the mood for the premiere of the carnival session with a rocking sound. Andy "Dancing Star" Kainz opened his last season as Duke with a big dance, but no dancing.
The entertaining session captivates with highlights from the very first minute, for example when the a cappella sound in the Wild West is used to shoot out the notes or the hairdresser's construction workers embellish the hair with an angle grinder.
Sophisticated punchlines about local and national politics not only made Mayor Martin Kulmer laugh, District Governor Claudia Egger was also carried away by the exuberant atmosphere. "I mog ka Politika werdn, i muass daham schon so vül liagn" - the "Kore" with his wisdom is not only "the second most hard-working employee next to the fan in the mayor's office", but truly a highlight of the evening.
The "Austrianic" was rewarded with standing ovations. Director Peter Marktl can be justifiably proud of the successful carnival session and the performance of the versatile cast.
The three former dukes Hannes Strasser, Herbert Madrian and Philipp Sussitz also enjoyed the successful session of the St. Veiter jesters together with representatives of the Völkermarkt and Frauenstein carnival guilds and town judge Otto Umlauft.
Until February 15, there are still sessions in the St. Veiter Blumenhalle, but all of them are already sold out, although one or two tickets returned at short notice may find a new owner.
