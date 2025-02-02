Fog cover in the area
Search underway for alpinists after avalanche
There is still not a day without an avalanche, including the deployment of the mountain rescue team and helicopter fleet, in Tyrol. On Sunday morning, an avalanche was reported in the Kitzbühel Alps. The all-clear has now been given. Thick fog made the operation difficult. Avalanche danger still considerable in places.
Shortly after 10 am, an avalanche was reported in the Kitzbühel Alps in the rear Kelchsau. The alpinist is said to have been on the so-called Tristkopf (2361 meters) on the north side to the "Kurzer Grund" on the border to Salzburg. An avalanche broke loose there in the alpine terrain.
Two helicopters were deployed in the area, and the mountain rescue teams from Hopfgarten and Westendorf and the avalanche dog were also brought to the scene of the accident. "The operation is probably ground-based, as there is a thick blanket of fog in the area," said the Tyrol control center.
Shortly after midday, the all-clear was given: the mountain rescuers searched the avalanche cone with probes, but were unable to find anyone. It is currently assumed that there are no buried victims in the area.
Guests reported an avalanche
The operation was triggered by a report from guests at the Bamberger Hütte. They saw an avalanche and a person nearby. They immediately raised the alarm.
Seriously injured man flown to hospital
It was only on Saturday that a German man (45) was swept away by an avalanche on the Pitztal Glacier and seriously injured. He and his brother (51) were skiing in open terrain and triggered a slab avalanche at around 3050 meters above sea level. While the 51-year-old was able to deploy his airbag and was spared, his brother was caught.
He was treated by the crew of the Martin 9 emergency helicopter at the avalanche cone and then flown to the hospital in Innsbruck with serious injuries.
Avalanche danger remains considerable in parts of Tyrol
As already reported, the risk of avalanches has increased in many parts of Tyrol due to the amount of fresh snow in recent days. In the Stubai Alps and also in East Tyrol, danger level 3 (considerable) applies in many valleys and above the tree line.
In the Kitzbühel Alps, the danger level is 1 (low), above the tree line it is level 2 (moderate). According to the avalanche warning service of the province of Tyrol, the avalanche danger is decreasing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.