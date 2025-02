Kasper wins with Detroit, Rossi loses 0:6

Marco Kasper has celebrated his fifth win in a row with the Detroit Red Wings in the North American Ice Hockey League NHL. The team of the 20-year-old Carinthian won 3:1 against the Calgary Flames on Saturday (local time). The Minnesota Wild and Marco Rossi, on the other hand, also missed out on their fourth win in a row in Canada with a 6-0 defeat at the Ottawa Senators. Kasper played a total of 17:18 minutes for the Red Wings, Rossi was on the ice for 14:10 minutes.