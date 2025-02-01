Seriously injured
Felled tree hit woodworker (80) on the head
An 80-year-old Austrian man was seriously injured in a forestry accident on a steep slope in Tulfes on Saturday. He had been carrying out logging work together with his grandson and a nephew.
At around 11.15 a.m. on Saturday, a serious accident occurred in Tulfes in the course of logging work on a steep slope in the forest. An 80-year-old Austrian and his 21-year-old grandson, also Austrian, were carrying out woodwork together.
The nephew was operating the winch of a tractor to pull away trees. Meanwhile, the 80-year-old was in the area of the trees. While pulling a tree away, it became wedged, straightened up and consequently tipped over, with the top of the tree hitting the 80-year-old's head and seriously injuring him.
The 21-year-old grandson made an emergency call to set the rescue chain in motion. The injured man was rescued by the Hall in Tirol mountain rescue team and flown by emergency helicopter to the emergency room at Innsbruck Regional Hospital.
Two police patrols, the Hall in Tirol mountain rescue team with six rescuers and two vehicles and the Christophorus 1 emergency helicopter were deployed.
