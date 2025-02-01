Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Seriously injured

Felled tree hit woodworker (80) on the head

Nachrichten
01.02.2025 19:00

An 80-year-old Austrian man was seriously injured in a forestry accident on a steep slope in Tulfes on Saturday. He had been carrying out logging work together with his grandson and a nephew. 

0 Kommentare

At around 11.15 a.m. on Saturday, a serious accident occurred in Tulfes in the course of logging work on a steep slope in the forest. An 80-year-old Austrian and his 21-year-old grandson, also Austrian, were carrying out woodwork together.

The nephew was operating the winch of a tractor to pull away trees. Meanwhile, the 80-year-old was in the area of the trees. While pulling a tree away, it became wedged, straightened up and consequently tipped over, with the top of the tree hitting the 80-year-old's head and seriously injuring him.

The 21-year-old grandson made an emergency call to set the rescue chain in motion. The injured man was rescued by the Hall in Tirol mountain rescue team and flown by emergency helicopter to the emergency room at Innsbruck Regional Hospital.

Two police patrols, the Hall in Tirol mountain rescue team with six rescuers and two vehicles and the Christophorus 1 emergency helicopter were deployed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Tiroler Krone
Tiroler Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf