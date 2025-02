The term "bailout" means something like "bailing out". Honorable among friends, extremely dangerous for states. This is why the no-bailout clause was enshrined in 1992: no EU state is liable for the debts of another. This was intended to force the members to maintain strict budget discipline. But with the euro at the latest, it became a currency with a built-in lifeline. Or, as "Krone" reader "DonQuichote" commented last Sunday: "Why don't you just say that the euro was a crazy idea from the start? You can't merge hard currencies with soft ones and imagine that something better will come out of it."